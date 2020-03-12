WWE NXT: Mia Yim Defeats Dakota Kai, Advances to No.1 Contender's Ladder Match at TakeOver: Tampa

As the Road to Wrestlemania weekend continues to ramp up for that first monumental week of April, NXT has been shaping things up and building the card for TakeOver: Tampa three weeks from now. With the NXT Women's Championship being defended at Wrestlemania 36 in what is most likely going to be a fierce match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte, TakeOver: Tampa the night before will be settling the score and deciding on the next major contender for this title following its defending at Mania.

With the first qualifying match going to Chelsea Green, the second spot was to be determined between Mia Yim and Dakota Kai. Kai immediately started things out on the wrong foot as she entered with some major back-up from Raquel Gonzalez, but Yim was able to fight back and eventually win a spot in the No. 1 Contender's Ladder Match.

Even though Mia Yim had to continually fight through several interferences and unseen cheats from Raquel, and a follow up beatdown due to sour grapes, Yim was able to walk away with the all-important win!

Here's what WWE had to say about this match-up: " After Kai’s shocking betrayal of Tegan Nox & Team Ripley at TakeOver: WarGames, The Head Baddie in Charge came for payback when she and Kai squared off on the Dec. 11, 2019 edition of NXT. While Kai emerged victorious after using the exposed turnbuckle to her advantage, Yim would have the last laugh after a wild brawl into the crowd at Full Sail University. Yim brought Kai up to the technical area in the arena, then slammed her through two tables. The crash left Kai with a laceration that required eight staples to close."

What did you think of this match between Mia Yim and Dakota Kai? Are you happy Yim fought her way through Raquel Gonzalez's constant interference? What do you think of Yim's trajectory through the past few months so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! WWE describes the March 11th broadcast of NXT as such:

"Tonight, NXT comes to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., with two huge title matches. Keith Lee will defend the NXT North American Championship against Cameron Grimes, and The Undisputed ERA will try to reclaim the NXT Tag Team Titles from The BroserWeights. Who will stand tall? Find out on NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA!"

