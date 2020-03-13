Next Week's AEW Dynamite At Jacksonville Venue In Jeopardy?

AEW's backup plan for next week's Dynamite broadcast on TNT may have just been cancelled. Following a confirmed case of the new strain of coronavirus in Jacksonville, Florida, Mayor Lenny Curry has suspended events at city facilities.

AEW is headquartered in Jacksonville and had announced plans to broadcast Dynamite from Daily's Place with a small audience present next Wednesday night. However, Daily's Place is connected to TIAA Field, which is mentioned in the release as a venue where events will not be allowed to take place.

Via news4jax.com:

Amid the ongoing threat of the new coronavirus, Mayor Lenny Curry on Friday moved to suspend events and gatherings at city facilities in Jacksonville. Those venues include TIAA Bank Field, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, the Times Union Performing Arts Center and the Prime Osborn Convention Center. The mayor also said the Jacksonville Zoo, as well as all libraries and public parks, will close Friday at the end of business. “In addition, I have ordered city departments to immediately suspend all permits for large gatherings and stop such gatherings at city parks or in city property, through the end of the month,” Curry said during a Friday news conference.

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, we are relocating next week’s AEW DYNAMITE show on March 18 from Rochester, NY, to Jacksonville, FL. pic.twitter.com/4OGpiRW1oU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 12, 2020

There's no confirmation on if AEW will be forced into cancelling the Dynamite event. With the show having already been advertised with a strict attendance policy, it's unclear if the ban will apply to the event or not. We have reached out to AEW for comment and will release information when we know more.

