Watch: Awkward Steve Austin Clip From WWE Raw Goes Viral

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin showed up at the end of Monday Night Raw this week to celebrate "3:16 Day" at the WWE Performance Center. And while it was great to see the all-time legend back on WWE television, to say that the segment was cringe-worthy was putting it mildly. Austin cut a promo using cue cards that resulted in some awkward banter with Byron Saxton (who was rating his jokes for some reason), and eventually led to Austin hitting Saxton with a Stunner. The show went off the air with Austin and Becky Lynch celebrating in the ring with a beer bath.

On the upside, a small clip from the segment managed ot go viral. Early on Austin asked for a "Hell Yeah!" only for the camera to cut to the empty seats in the crowd.

the eric andre show is shaking rn pic.twitter.com/f2h1bmCdat — big coochie bompensiero (@TeeHaitchGee) March 17, 2020

Austin tweeted on Tuesday morning that he might have accidentally hurt his foot delivering his Stunners to Saxton.

My sincere apologies to @ByronSaxton for kicking him dead square in the balls. I don’t know what hurts worse, his balls or my foot. I will go in for

X-Rays tomorrow. Byron, Ice em down for 20 minutes every other hour. That’s what Vince did. All the best. #316day — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 17, 2020

Since last Friday, all of WWE's programming has been done at the Performance Center in Orlando with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE announced on Monday that despite that, WrestleMania 36 will still go on at the PC on April 5.

"In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place," WWE's statement read. "However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

Here's the card for WrestleMania as of now:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women's Championship Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

