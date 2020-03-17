Steve Austin Says He Hurt Himself During His WWE Raw Appearance

Despite Monday Night Raw being confined to an empty WWE Performance Center, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin still made an appearance during the show this week to celebrate "3:16 Day" since it was March 16. Austin cut a promo where he explained why 3:16 Day was a national holiday, and wound up hitting Byron Saxton with a pair of Stunners before having a beer bath with Becky Lynch. Unfortunately, it sounds like the WWE Hall of Famer hurt himself during the exchange.

"My sincere apologies to [Byron Saxton] for kicking him dead square in the balls. I don't know what hurts worse, his balls or my foot. I will go in for X-Rays tomorrow. Byron, Ice em down for 20 minutes every other hour. That's what Vince did. All the best.

My sincere apologies to @ByronSaxton for kicking him dead square in the balls. I don’t know what hurts worse, his balls or my foot. I will go in for

X-Rays tomorrow. Byron, Ice em down for 20 minutes every other hour. That’s what Vince did. All the best. #316day — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 17, 2020

Saxton seemed to appreciate the advice.

Thanks for the advice @steveaustinBSR!

I hope we are still cool? #316Day https://t.co/IuN9JQMrun — Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) March 17, 2020

After the show stopped rolling, Austin and Lynch were joined in the ring by The Steet Profits and got Stunners of their own.

Austin then gave an interview with WWE.com backstage.

Glad to be here. 🍺🍺🍺 RT @WWE: EXCLUSIVE: How did it feel for @steveaustinBSR to celebrate #316Day in front of no fans at the @WWEPC on #Raw? pic.twitter.com/ZG4sA2CaT0 — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 17, 2020

WWE announced on Monday that WrestleMania 36 will be moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the Performance Center due to the coronavirus. Here's the card for the show as of now:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women's Championship Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.