WWE Fans React to WrestleMania 36 Getting Extended to Two Nights

WWE broke the news on Wednesday night that on top of WrestleMania 36 taking place in front of no fans at the WWE Performance Center, the show will now take place across two nights on both April 4-5. This marks the first time the show has been extended like this, and the WWE fans were noticeably mixed with their reactions on social media. Some thought it was overkill, others thought WWE was just stealing a move from New Japan (who made their WrestleMania equivalent, Wrestle Kingdom, two nights back in January), while others thought this was a decision that was long overdue given how long the past few WrestleManias have been.

