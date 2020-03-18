WWE Fans React to WrestleMania 36 Getting Extended to Two Nights
WWE broke the news on Wednesday night that on top of WrestleMania 36 taking place in front of no fans at the WWE Performance Center, the show will now take place across two nights on both April 4-5. This marks the first time the show has been extended like this, and the WWE fans were noticeably mixed with their reactions on social media. Some thought it was overkill, others thought WWE was just stealing a move from New Japan (who made their WrestleMania equivalent, Wrestle Kingdom, two nights back in January), while others thought this was a decision that was long overdue given how long the past few WrestleManias have been.
Give us your reactions in the comments below!
The Moment You Realize
My 3 brain cells when they saw that announcement https://t.co/eGf2sEQO1H pic.twitter.com/cRba4MZI4G— Out of context Cultaholic (@cultaholic_out) March 18, 2020
New Japan Would Like a Word
Wrestlemania is now a TWO DAY EVENT...
Copying Wrestle Kingdom since 2016.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NFwn4W7Bt5— WrestlingShouldBeFun (@wrestlingshoul2) March 18, 2020
the first two night wrestle kingdom will have drawn 70,000 more fans than the first two night wrestlemania. really makes u think— john (@toshanshuinLA) March 18, 2020
2020 is a Weird Time
just staring in awe at the sentence "unprecedented two-night wrestlemania 36 to be hosted by Gronk," trying to translate it into a language i understand, going crosseyed, looking at it like a magic eye picture, desperately trying to find meaning, anywhere pic.twitter.com/28R8aZAkPH— bossmoz (@BossMoz) March 18, 2020
WrestleMania now a two-night affair. With Gronk hosting.
2020 is strange.— Andrew Feldman (@AFeldmanESPN) March 18, 2020
On the Plus Side
A two night WrestleMania is actually a good idea instead of having one 7-8 hour show.— Kelsey (@iAmKelsey91) March 18, 2020
Long Overdue
let's hope they at least use this to make a two-night WrestleMania the standard going forward, because that should've happened like four and a half WrestlesMania ago— Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) March 18, 2020
Simpsons Meme Time!
"Vince, every event in the world is shutting down. What should we do about WrestleMania??" @SimpsonsWWE pic.twitter.com/iP9wdeSGBh— The Alleged Wrestling Podcast 🇮🇪 (@2bitwrestling) March 18, 2020
Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.