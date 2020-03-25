WWE Stacks Tonight's NXT Card With Four Matches, Triple H Appearance

After last week's interview-filled edition of NXT brought in its lowest viewership since arriving on the USA Network, WWE's Black and Gold Brand is back with a vengeance this week with four announced matches and another appearance by Triple H. The show will feature Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong, Tyler Breeze vs. Austin Theory, Candice LeRae vs. Kayden Carter and Xia Li vs. Aliyah. Those last two matches will serve as qualifiers for the upcoming six-way ladder match to crown a new NXT Women's Championship No. 1 contender.

On top of all that, NXT Champion Adam Cole is promising a "special message for the NXT Universe," and there's expected to be some fallout from the Tommaso Ciampa/Johnny Gargano brawl from several weeks back. Like all WWE shows over the past several weeks, NXT will take place without any fans in attendance at the WWE Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE announced earlier this week that NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay has officially been scrapped, and that every match that was intended for the card will take place on episodes of NXT starting on April 1.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 As first reported by @SInow: - @TripleH will appear on tomorrow's #WWENXT.

- The matches originally scheduled for #NXTTakeOver: Tampa Bay will now take place on #NXTonUSA, starting 4/1!https://t.co/prKzBXERuk — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 24, 2020

As for WrestleMania 36, the show will be taped this week and air on both April 4 and April 5. The show will take place at the PC (as well as other closed set locations) without an audience.

Here's the WrestleMania 36 card as of now:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

Edge vs. Randy Orton [Last Man Standing]

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day or The Usos

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Elias vs. King Corbin

