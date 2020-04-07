Hulk Hogan Posts Coronavirus Message to Followers: Maybe We Don’t Need a Vaccine'
Hulk Hogan shocked wrestling fans around the world on Monday when he took to Instagram to make that argument that doctors should consider not creating a vaccine for COVID-19, arguing that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was an act of God. The WWE Hall of Famer wrote, "Maybe we don't need a vaccine, Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus."
By Tuesday the post had more than 50,000 likes.
Word up,can you handle the truth my brother only love HH In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship. God said, "you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don't want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can't go to church" "If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land." Maybe we don't need a vaccine, Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus.
As of Monday, more than 10,000 people in the United States have died from the virus.
Prior to the pandemic, Hogan was announced as apart of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 as a member of the New World Order faction alongside Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman. But once WrestleMania 36 was moved from Tampa to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, the ceremony was postponed. Once the induction does take place, all four men will join the likes of Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Booker T and Bret Hart as two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductees.
