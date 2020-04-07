Hulk Hogan shocked wrestling fans around the world on Monday when he took to Instagram to make that argument that doctors should consider not creating a vaccine for COVID-19, arguing that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was an act of God. The WWE Hall of Famer wrote, "Maybe we don't need a vaccine, Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus."

By Tuesday the post had more than 50,000 likes.

As of Monday, more than 10,000 people in the United States have died from the virus.

Prior to the pandemic, Hogan was announced as apart of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 as a member of the New World Order faction alongside Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman. But once WrestleMania 36 was moved from Tampa to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, the ceremony was postponed. Once the induction does take place, all four men will join the likes of Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Booker T and Bret Hart as two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductees.

