Matt Hardy Challenges Chris Jericho to AEW's First Hardy Compound Match, Elite Deletion

Matt Hardy appeared on AEW Dynamite this week via a video package from the Hardy Compound, and the "Broken" star gave out a unique challenge to Chris Jericho. After running down the rest of The Inner Circle, Hardy had Vanguard One come bring him Jericho's new shirt, only to see that it was already a "dumpster fire." He then challenged "Le Champion" to come to the Hardy Compund and face him in a match known as the "Elite Deletion."

If Jericho accepts, it will be the first match Hardy has hosted from the Hardy Compound in Cameron, North Carolina since joining AEW.

Hardy first introduced the match concept, which is shot like a short film and usually has various supernatural shenanigans, back in 2016 when he and brother Jeff Hardy competed in the Final Deletion. The two would join forces for a few more compound matches, and even hosted an entire episode of Impact Wrestling from the Dome of Deletion, before leaving the company.

While in WWE Hardy returned to the compound for a "Ultimate Deletion" match with Bray Wyatt, which he won.

Hardy made no mention of the Blood & Guts match, which was supposed to happen several weeks back and feature The Elite vs. The Inner Circle in AEW's version of WarGames. Once the match does happen, Hardy is planned to be on The Elite's team, subbing in for an "injured" Nick Jacskon.

Even though Hardy is gone from the company, WWE has taken to adopting his style of "cinematic matches," with the Boneyard Match and Firefly Fun House match during this past weekend's WrestleMania. Hardy even addressed the comparisons shortly after The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles by burying him in an open grave.

My twitter feed exploded. Thanks for all the love, folks.. I’m truly honored. Cinematic matches 100% work with the right characters, scenario & fanbase - I envisioned them as a new branch of pro wrestling years ago. Much like TLC did, The #BROKEN Universe will leave its mark. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 5, 2020

