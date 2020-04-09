NXT's Io Shirai Becomes No. 1 Contender to Face Charlotte Flair

✖

With WrestleMania behind now behind us, it is time to focus on the future, and tonight was the long-awaited ladder match to select the No. 1 contender who is destined to face NXT Champion Charlotte Flair. Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Io Shirai, and Chelsea Green all hit the ring to do battle, and it didn't take long for Kai and her Raquel Gonzalez to try and cheat their way to victory. Thanks to a team-up between the people that Kai has wronged though, Kai's play was thwarted, clearing the way for more hard-hitting action. There could only be one winner by match's end though, and after some crazy near falls, it turned out to be Io Shirai taking the victory.

Thing is Kai wouldn't stay down for long, but every time she got close to the briefcase she was yanked down by someone she's angered since her antics at TakeOver WarGames. At one point everyone came close to grabbing the case, but all met the mat at some point or another.

Green would then bring weapons into the match, hitting Yim with a chair, but Yim would have the last laugh on Green after Green's leg was smashed with the chair while it was positioned atop the ladder by Yim.

(Photo: NXT)

We then had Io Shirai dropkick Yim and launch her into the ladder head first, and when she went for the case Gonzalez pushed the ladder over, paving the way for Shirai to balance herself on the top rope and dive off onto the other stars outside of the ring.

Nox, Kai, Gonzalez, and Yim would end up taking each other out, and with Green injured, that left LeRae and Shirai atop the ladder. Shirai would send LeRae off the ladder and through another ladder, letting Shirai grab the case and become the No. 1 contender to face Charlotte Flair.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

This is it. The deeply intense and personal rivalry between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will conclude tonight on USA Network. To allow them to settle the score, Triple H is providing the two best friends turned bitter rivals with an empty building, a ring and a referee. Two men will walk in, but only one can walk out victorious. Who will stand tall when The Blackheart and The Rebel Heart meet for One Final Beat? Find out tonight on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Matches include:

Tommaso Ciampa vs Johnny Gargano

No. 1 Contender NXT Women's Champion Ladder Match - Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae

What have you thought of NXT thus far? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE and NXT!

