Ronda Rousey Unlikely To Return To WWE Full-Time, Blames 'Ungrateful Fans'

Ronda Rousey went from being a Mixed Martial Arts fighter who became one of the biggest names in as a female brawler to one of the biggest talents in the WWE roster, but fans shouldn't expect her to be returning to Vince McMahon's organization any time soon, if ever, for a full time line of appearances. In a recent interview with the comedian Steve-O on his podcast, "Wild Ride! With Steve-O", Ronda didn't hold anything back and noted that "ungrateful fans" were the reason why she wouldn't be back as a full time wrestler within the WWE during her career!

Rousey made her first big appearance within the WWE during Wrestlemania 31, helping out Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in a confrontation with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, laying the seeds for her career with the monolithic wrestling organization. When she started as a WWE wrestler, she ascended the ranks to win the Raw's Women Championship for the better part of a year. Keeping this in mind, it will be interesting to see when, or if, she appears once again with the WWE!

Ronda didn't hold back any punches, as the below quote shows her mentality regarding why she has decided to take a step back from the WWE and who she blames for her ultimate decision at the end of the day:

“So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f*cking ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me? I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F*ck these fans, dude.’ My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I’m going f*cking home!’ And that was basically it.”

