NXT's Finn Balor Is Sporting Gnarly Bruises After Tonight's Match

Tonight's big matchup between Fabian Aichner and Finn Balor did not disappoint, and while Balor eventually did take the victory, that victory was extremely hard-fought. All you need as proof is to just take a look at Finn Balor's body after the match, which featured a number of crazy bruises and welts afterward. Aichner is known for his power in the ring, and he made sure to make that clear to Balor by punishing his chest, arms, and back throughout the match. As a result, Balor is sporting some big-time bruises on all of those areas, which you can see below.

Towards the end of the match, Balor received a one-armed throw from Aichner that sent Balor reeling to the mat, leaving a big red area on his back. That was nothing compared to the gnarly large red slash across his chest.

He's also sporting a rather large red gash on his upper arm, so while Aichner might have lost the match, he did leave an impression on The Prince, and we are down for seeing these two match up again.

You can check out Balor's rough look above and below.

(Photo: NXT)

As for tonight's NXT, you can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"Finn Bálor put NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER on notice last week, letting The Ring General know that his reign is on borrowed time. In response, WALTER has sent one of his top lieutenants, Imperium’s Fabian Aichner, to silence The Prince. Will Aichner carry out his mission, or will Bálor move one step closer to The Ring General? Find out on NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA!"

Tonight's card features:

Finn Balor vs Fabian Aichner

Tegan Nox vs Raquel Gonzalez

Cruiserweight Championship Tournament

Matt Riddle and Mystery Partner vs Undisputed ERA

What did you think of the match between Balor and Aichner?

