WWE SmackDown Ratings: Viewership Hits New Low For FOX

It was another rough week for WWE SmackDown when it comes to television ratings and viewership. According to the overnights published on Saturday morning to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown on Friday night drew an average audience of 2.192 million viewers. This number comes from a first hour of 2.239 million viewers and a second hour that drew 2.145 million viewers. If this number holds (final numbers will be revealed on Monday, but they are usually pretty close) it would make this week's broadcast by far the least-watched show on FOX since SmackDown moved to the network in October.

The overall viewership represents a drop of just over five percent from last week's broadcast, which drew 2.317 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 age group demographic, SmackDown on Friday night drew a 0.60 demo rating according to the overnights. This is the same number that the show has drawn for the last three weeks, down from the 0.70 to 0.80 the show was drawing consistently for most of 2020 before the pandemic.

This week, the 0.60 18-49 demo rating tied with The Blacklist for second place on network television. Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, and Magnum P.I. all topped SmackDown, tying each other for first place on network television with a 0.70.

Among 18-34 year olds, SmackDown came in with a 0.40 demo rating which tied Magnum P.I. for first place on the night on network television among that demo. The 0.40 rating there is in line with where SmackDown has been in recent weeks.

Friday night's edition of SmackDown was headlined by Big E winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in the main event via a triple threat match. The show also featured a Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro bout, as well as Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka.

What did you think of Friday night's edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX? Let us know in the comments section below.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we recap Netflix's Tiger King Aftershow, discuss rumors of John Krasinski meeting with Marvel, and look at the first Dune reboot cast photos! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.