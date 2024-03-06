WWE's Tony D'Angelo Wins NXT Title Shot and Trick Williams Makes Grand Return at Roadblock

After Tony D'Angelo shook up the NXT Championship picture last week, The Don would face Carmelo Hayes at NXT Roadblock for the opportunity to challenge Ilja Dragunov at Stand & Deliver. Hayes wasted no time in going after D'Angelo and looked to take away The Don's power by targeting his shoulder and arm. It definitely slowed D'Angelo down at points, but D'Angelo was still able to throw Hayes around the ring at several points throughout the match. The real turning point though was when Trick Williams' music hit, but it turned out to be a ploy from D'Angelo, who took advantage and took down Hayes to get the win and move on to face Dragunov. He had one more surprise though, and would actually bring back Williams to get some payback on Hayes as the show came to a close.

Hayes sprinted at D'Angelo and punched him in the face, but D'Angelo weathered the early storm and knocked Hayes down to the mat a few times, and finished it off by tossing Hayes in the air. Hayes landed hard on the mat and got speared in the corner, and The Don stayed on the offensive by slamming Hayes down and going for the pin. Hayes was able to kick out and get to his feet and looked to get back into the match.

Hayes hit a number of chops to D'Angelo's chest and then went for a punch but D'Angelo caught it and hit a few of his own before throwing Hayes again. A Superman-style punch followed, and D'Angelo then sent Hayes flying towards the floor, but his personal security caught him.

Hayes gained some momentum when he got back in the ring, putting pressure on D'Angelo's shoulder and arm. Hayes focused on keeping D'Angelo's power game at bay, and despite D'Angelo getting to his feet eventually, he did some significant damage. Hayes kicked the arm but D'Angelo threw Hayes around with belly-to-belly suplexes and followed them with a spine buster. A power slam was followed by a cover attempt, but Hayes kicked out.

Hayes went back to focusing on the arm and shoulder of D'Angelo, but D'Angelo went for a quick roll-up that almost worked. Hayes was knocked down by D'Angelo but more arm attacks followed, keeping The Don from sealing the deal. Hayes went up top but then Trick Williams' music hit. Hayes had his security looking for Williams, but D'Angelo was waiting when he turned around and hit Hayes with a big slam. D'Angelo then hit the finisher and got the win, moving on to face Dragunov at Stand & Deliver.

D'Angelo then hopped on the microphone and said, "I apologize for the stunt I pulled, but I am a forgiving Don, so Carmelo, I have a present."That's when Williams' music hit again, but this time he really did return, and he soon cleared the ring of Hayes' security. Then he attacked Hayes, but Hayes rolled out of the ring before he could really get a hold of him. Williams is back and D'Angelo is moving on to Stand & Deliver, so it wasn't a great night for Hayes.

