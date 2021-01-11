✖

It's that special time of year again where we here at ComicBook.com hand out some snazzy Golden Issue awards to some of the best things of the year, whether they be comics, movies, or in this case, professional wrestling. While 2020 was unlike any other year...well ever, there were still quite a few things in the world of wrestling that stood out, and more than a few matches worthy of consideration for the Best Wrestling Match of the year award. Stars like the Undertaker, Finn Balor, Kota Ibushi, Kenny Omega, Sasha Banks, and more were all in consideration this year, but ultimately only one match could sit at the top of the mountain this year.

And the winner of the 2020 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Wrestling Match is...

(Photo: ComicBook.com)

Bayley vs Sasha Banks!

Few feuds in wrestling had the patient build that Bayley vs Sasha Banks had, as this one burned all year long. Bayley's title reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion set the stage for the best friends to help each other achieve greatness, and that was followed by a run as the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Banks even had a run as the Raw Women's Champion during this period, but she would ultimately lose both of her titles while Bayley retained her Championship, and the little digs towards Banks from Bayley kept the slow burn moving in the right direction.

Bayley would ultimately turn on her former best friend and light the dynamite, on this feud, and after several fantastic promos they would finally have their much-anticipated match for the title at Hell In A Cell, and boy did they deliver.

This match had everything. Near falls aplenty, brutal spots with Kendo sticks and chairs, and stellar technical wrestling from two stars who have amazing chemistry in the ring, whether they are facing each other or on the same side. It was a perfect match for Hell in a Cell and was more than deserving of the stipulation, ending in a moment everyone wanted as Banks defeated Bayley to win the SmackDown Women's Championship, and it's a match no one will forget anytime soon.

There were some amazing matches this year to be sure, but Bayley vs Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell stands tall as the winner of this year's Golden Issue Match of the Year.

Do you agree with our pick for Match of the Year? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Nominees: