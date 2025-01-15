A WWE Favorite No-Showed on NXT After Critical Comments on Social Media

Tonight’s episode of NXT got things started with the new NXT Champion Oba Femi, but there was one very conspicuous absence from the set, and it may be tied to some recent critical comments. That missing presence was WWE commentator Corey Graves, who was supposed to initially be part of the three man crew for NXT but did not make an appearance tonight, even though he previously teased he had some things to say during the episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE recently switched things up regarding its commentary teams, with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee taking over Monday Night Raw and Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett taking over SmackDown. Corey Graves then joined the team of Vic Joseph and Booker T for NXT’s New Year’s Evil, but it was thought of as a one-off. That didn’t turn out to be the case though, as it was later said that Graves would be on NXT’s commentary team moving forward, and that clearly didn’t sit well with Graves.

On X, Graves seemingly addressed the shake-up, writing, “Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something “dream adjacent” and being pretty f awesome at it. And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you’re not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you’ve wondered where I’ve been.”

Then 11 hours ago Graves tweeted, “I’ve got a lot to say. Don’t miss #WWENXT tonight on @TheCW TONIGHT.” That would then lead to another surprising development, as it was reported that Graves wouldn’t be on NXT’s new episode after all, and only two chairs were present at the commentary desk during setup.

This is where things get a bit complicated. A new report from Fightful Select has provided some insight into the whole situation, but as of now they can’t confirm whether this is part of a work storyline or a shoot. What they have heard is that those close to Graves claim it’s real, and Fightful heard last week that Graves wasn’t happy and was frustrated with the move to NXT.

A report from PWInsider also claimed that Graves wasn’t just off camera or backstage either, as he was evidently seen at TSA leaving the Orlando area. Graves doesn’t live in that area (he lives in Pittsburgh), and as of 3:45 PM EST he was not at NXT rehearsals.

Among talent and production sources in NXT that were asked about the situation, none of them were aware that Graves would be moving to NXT, and many were surprised to see him at New Year’s Evil. One source assumed he was there because he was in town for the event and not part of any permanent move.

There have been some theories that this is part of a storyline that could see him make a return to in-ring action sometime soon. That would tie into the history he brought up in his tweet. This could also be genuine frustration with not being part of the Raw or SmackDown commentary teams, but for now we’ll have to wait and see, as it’s not known when he will show back up on TV again, and if he does show up, it’s not known which that will take place on.

You can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @KnightofOA.