A WWE Supergroup Just Left Raw for SmackDown

The transfer window has been a regular part of the last few episodes of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown, as some superstars are teasing jumping from one brand to the other. We have at this point had a few moves rumored, with others teased on TV, but tonight one of WWE’s most popular supergroups officially left Monday Night Raw and headed to SmackDown, and that would be the supernatural phenomenal known as the Wyatt Sicks.

During tonight’s episode, there was a backstage segment featuring Karrion Kross and The Miz, and Kross was clearly frustrated at what he had just learned. Kross confronted Miz and told him that he just learned the Wyatt Sicks had moved to SmackDown, asking Miz if he had anything to do with it.

The Miz promised he hadn’t before Sami Zayn walked by and ended up in a confrontation with Miz. After some back and forth, Zayn said he had other business to go over with Adam Pearce, but he was also going to talk to him about a match between the two later that night, and he would eventually win that match too.

As for the Wyatt Sicks, this is a big move for the group and a big potential get for SmackDown. The group has been one of the more captivating stories for Raw ahead of the move to Netflix, but so far they haven’t’ been seen in either of the two Netflix episodes.

Now we know why, as it appears they are being moved to the USA Network to be one of SmackDown’s big attractions moving forward, and the blue brand is likely planning a big roll out sooner than later. SmackDown recently shifted from 2 hours to 3 hours, and while it’s not a permanent move, having a group like the Wyatt Sicks and all their promo and vignette potential will only help SmackDown fill that 3-hour runtime with more compelling content.

There’s also some interesting match-ups for the group on the blue brand, with the biggest potential target being the Bloodline. Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline is likely not disbanding anytime soon, and they will need some new opponents now that Roman Reigns has won back the Ula Fala and restored his legacy. A battle against the Wyatt Sicks would certainly be a departure, but perhaps that’s not a bad thing.

There’s also groups like Legado Del Fantasma that could tussle with the Wyatt Sicks, though with American Made also teased as making a move to SmackDown, the group could also pick up that feud from where they left off on Raw previously.

We’ll have to wait and see, but don’t expect too much time to pass before we see the supergroup on WWE TV once more, though this time they will set up on Friday nights.

