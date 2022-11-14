AEW Star Hospitalized After Wrestling at Indy Event

AEW star Abadon was rushed to the hospital this past weekend after competing for the Warriors of Wrestling promotion on Staten Island, New York. "The Living Dead Girl" was in a match with Joey ace when they executed a hurricanrana but landed incorrectly, resulting in a match-stopping injury. PWInsider is now reporting they suffered a broken collarbone and it's unknown how long they'll be out of action.

Abadon made her television debut on the June 17, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite, making an immediate impact by defeating Anna Jay while unveiling their haunting persona. Despite rarely appearing on AEW programming outside of AEW Dark & Dark Elevation tapings, they only have three losses in the company against Hikaru Shida (twice) and Dr. Britt Baker. Stay tuned for more updates on their condition as they become available.

This story is developing...