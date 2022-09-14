Top AEW Star Teases Return From Injury

Adam Cole took to Twitter on Wednesday before this week's AEW Dynamite to tease his return to action. The former NXT Champion posted a photo from his AEW World Championship match at Revolution where he wore Master Chief-inspired gear, writing, "Soon... I'll finish the fight." Cole suffered a severe concussion at Forbidden Door earlier this summer during a four-way for the IWPG World Heavyweight Championship, forcing Jay White to pin him and end the match prematurely.

Cole initially returned to AEW programming in early August and officially severed ties between himself & reDRagon from The Young Bucks. He pointed out that neither he nor Kyle O'Reilly were cleared to compete, so the three decided to make sure the Bucks couldn't take part in the AEW Trios Championship tournament. When it looked like this would be building to a rivalry between the Undisputed Era and The Elite, O'Reilly then underwent neck surgery, Fish departed from the company after he and AEW's front office couldn't come to terms on a new contract and The Elite were suspended for their part in the backstage brawl that took place at the All Out pay-per-view. The three were promptly stripped of the trios titles, which now belong to Death Triangle.

But while Fish has departed the company, Khan previously confirmed he has Cole under contract with the company until 2027. He made the comment while people were speculating if former WWE stars would try to go back to the company now that Triple H is running Creative.

"I am a little amused that changes in the competition (McMahon leaving, Levesque taking over as WWE's booker), people think that it's going to magically change the landscape. ...Some of the narratives that I've seen (on Twitter) for the last week are really amusing me. I've got people signed here for five years and people think just because the CEO, the Chairman, the Head of Creative, those positions change in the competition, people that I have five-year contracts with are just going to magically switch teams? Good luck with that. Adam Cole is signed until about 2027 now. I wouldn't expect to see him go anywhere any time soon," he told Busted Open Radio.