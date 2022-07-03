Adam Cole Breaks Silence After Suffering Concussion at AEW Forbidden Door

Adam Cole suffered an apparent injury during the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at AEW's Forbidden Door pay-per-view last month. The former NXT Champion was pinned by Jay White to bring the match to a sudden end and was then immediately checked by the ringside medical staff. Up until this weekend, he had remained silent on social media but returned on Saturday with a message thanking fans for all their support — "Thank you so much for all the love, support, and kindness. It means the world."

Tony Khan commented on Cole's injury during the pay-per-view's post-show media scrum, saying "I think Adam Cole will be okay. He was in the match. It was a very physical wrestling match and he was pinned in the match. The timing of it wasn't (right)... He's gonna be okay long-term, but probably if he couldn't continue wrestling it made sense (to end the match)." Dave Meltzer then reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that he had suffered a "very serious" concussion.

Thank you so much for all the love, support, and kindness. It means the world. 🙏 — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) July 3, 2022

"Cole, who has been wrestling with a torn labrum (shoulder), suffered what was believed to have been a very serious concussion, leading to a rushed and awkward finish of the IWGP title match as Jay White pinned him," Meltzer wrote. "It's probably best to fix the torn labrum with surgery, or at least with a lot of rehab, but that also would mean a long time out and clearly by the fact he was wrestling on it, that means he's mentally wanting to continue. But it's better to get it fixed now if possible."

Cole's injury was just one in what has become a long line of injuries for AEW's roster. That includes AEW World Champion CM Punk, who was forced to step away from Forbidden Door and undergo surgery mere days after winning the company's top prize. Jon Moxley won the interim AEW World Championship in Forbidden Door's main event and will have his first defense against Brody King on this week's AEW Dynamite. Below is the full card for the episode: