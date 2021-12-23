Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson AEW World Championship Rematch Announced, Stipulation Added

AEW confirmed at AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash at the rematch between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship will take place on the Jan. 5 episode of AEW Dynamite. That episode will be Dynamite’s first on the TBS Network and will be the rematch from the pair’s 60-minute time limit draw from Winter is Coming. Page then cut a promo in the ring about how he wasn’t satisfied with how the first match ended, followed by Danielson calling him out for being entitled.
“The American Dragon” then proposed a special stipulation for the rematch — that a panel of three judges be at ringside to determine a winner if the match goes to another draw. Page accepted, then promised the judges wouldn’t be needed as he’d get the job done this time around.
