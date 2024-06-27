AEW Adds Fourth Women's Match to Forbidden Door Card

AEW is gearing up to host its yearly Forbidden Door pay-per-view in collaboration with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Started in 2022, AEW and NJPW come together once a year for the grand event which pits AEW stars against NJPW stars to create some of the largest dream matches possible in professional wrestling. This year the tide has shifted because a lot of those stars have since joined AEW, so it has allowed them to work with other promotions like STARDOM. Because of this, for the first time ever, the women of AEW are getting a major spotlight put on them with a total of four women's matches currently on this year's card. Two of those are women's matches which will see Mercedes Moné defend the TBS Championship against NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer as well as Toni Storm against "The Venus" herself.

AEW has since announced that Saraya and Mariah May will also be part of the festivities. Not only does Saraya have a past with Storm as they were both part of the old Outcasts group, but she's been feuding with Storm and her protege for a number of months. The match is a quarterfinal in the women's Owen Hart Cup tournament which will see the winner earn a title shot opportunity. The likelihood of May losing here seems fairly low, as her current AEW standings are 13-5. Whoever wins will then go on to face the winner of Hikaru Shida vs. Deonna Purrazzo in the semi-finals.

When is AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024?

Forbidden Door goes down Sunday, June 30th beginning at 6:30 p.m. live on AEW's social pages for Zero Hour. It will then stream on pay-per-view on traditional cable in the United States, Bleacher Report, YouTube TV, Triller TV, PPV.com and DAZN PPV. As for what else is on the card, Zero Hour will also include Willow Nightingale teaming with Tam Nakano against her former best friend Kris Statlander and Momo Watanabe.

On the actual pay-per-view itself, a new TNT champion will be crowned in a ladder match that features AEW favorites as well as the best and brightest young stars. Zack Sabre Jr. will face off at Forbidden Door against one of his former AEW opponents as he is still looking for revenge on the fan-favorite wrestler.

One of AEW's biggest dream matches is AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. International Champion Will Ospreay who, instead of wrestling on a full AEW show, will battle it out at Forbidden Door. Jon Moxley will put the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on the line against a New Japan legend who has already made it clear that if he loses he will give up his spot on the G1 Block to Moxley. The gesture is weird enough considering the champion is usually in the G1 anyway, but Moxley has not been advertised as of now. Could this be a spoiler of what's to come this weekend?