AEW Reportedly Picks All In 2’s Date and Location

All Elite Wrestling is currently hard at work promoting Double or Nothing for May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. While the card will technically be the first official event for the new promotion, it’s not the first event AEW’s executive vice presidents Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks have promoted. That distinction goes to All In from Labor Day weekend in September 2018, and many fans have wondered if the trio will put on a sequel event now that they have their own promotion to work with. If the latest report from Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer is true, it looks like that’s already in the works.

Meltzer reported this week that AEW plans to hold All In 2 on Aug. 31 at the Sears Center in Hoffman Estates, Illinois (suburb of Chicago), the same location as the original event. Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson all teased returning to the location while hosting a panel at C2E2 in Chicago last weekend.

“There is a building (the arena) with our faces on the plaque on the entrace,” Matt said. “Maybe we should go there?”

The original event sold out in just 29 minutes and brought in an attendance of 11,263. It was the first event outside of WWE or WCW to sell at least 10,000 tickets ot an event since 1993.

This week Kenny Omega explained in an interview with POST Wrestling how AEW won’t be a clone of WCW as a potential competitor for the WWE.

“The difference between (AEW) and WCW is that, we’re not looking to compete with WWE,” Omega said. “At least, a big handful of us aren’t. Other people might have their own motivations or whatever, but for us, we’re very focused on becoming a wrestling alternative. In today’s world, with digital streaming services, they’re going to watch everything anyway. I want people to enjoy their product if that’s what they’re into. I’m never going to try to do something to undermine what they do. I’m never going to try to do something and say, ‘Hey, this is a different take on what you did, except we did it better.’ We want to present something completely new and different. We even want to tap into a different demographic.

“I’ve always been interested in the non-fan,” he continued. “For me, I’m trying to attract your average Joe or Jill and have them watch a match or performance. I hope that we’re not bound to being a wrestling show. We want to be a variety show that has wrestling on it and be universally entertaining for everyone.”

