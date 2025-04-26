WWE Reveals John Cena’s First Title Match Date and Opponent on SmackDown

Play video

As promised, John Cena got things started on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, but he didn’t even get to say a word before he was interrupted. The person interrupting was none other than The Viper Randy Orton, who delivered an RKO to Cena on this week’s Monday Night Raw. The two dueled on the microphone in the ring before a match was finally made official between them for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and it will take place at WWE BackLash, which will happen on May 10th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE BackLash is taking place in St. Louis, which is also Orton’s hometown, so there will be an even warmer reception than usual for The Viper. Cena pointed out the hometown advantage but then taunted Orton by telling him he wouldn’t get any closer to the Title than he is now, which infuriated Orton.

Cena really tried to get under Orton’s skin throughout the verbal exchange, telling Orton that when Cena takes the Championship with him, it will freeze Orton’s Championship tally at 14, since he’ll have to start over at 1 with the new Championship. Granted, that’s not really how that works, but Cena’s barbs had a big effect, as Orton looked livid.

Orton lit into Cena by telling him how much Cena’s rants didn’t sit right with him, and that he would only take that Title with him over Orton’s dead body. Cena then continued to taunt the crowd and insult them, especially one particular child and his parents, whom he called out for giving him the middle finger.

Cena got some payback for what happened on Monday after he threw Orton the Championship and then proceeded to stomp a hole into Orton on the mat. Cena then set up for a strike with the Title, but Orton was able to dodge the charge and hit Cena with an RKO instead, knocking out the Champ once more.

Now Orton will look to become a 15-time WWE Champion and remove the threat of Cena leaving the company with the historic Championship, and it will go down at WWE Backlash. Right now, the match is just a one-on-one match-up without any added stipulations, but with a few weeks left, there’s still time for something to get added into the mix.

As for other Backlash matches, with the main event set, there are a few other matches that seem likely to follow. Tonight’s SmackDown ended up including a match between Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill, and depending on what happens, we could see that rematch happen for the WWE Women’s Championship at the event. There’s also the Tag Team Championships and the Intercontinental Championship that could be defended, with the Street Profits and Dominik Mysterio respectively defending their Titles, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

What did you think of the Cena vs Orton confrontation, and who do you think will win at BackLash?