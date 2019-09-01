Watch: Chris Jericho Gloats After Winning the AEW World Championship at AEW All Out

Chris Jericho made history on Saturday night at AEW’s All Out pay-per-view event by becoming the first ever AEW World Champion. The 48-year-old veteran won the title after knocking “Hangman” Adam Page out cold in the main event with his Judas Effect finisher, which he managed to break out just before Page was about to hit The Deadeye for the second time in their match.

The seven-time world champion didn’t waste any time gloating about his championship victory backstage after the show went off the air. He cut off Jen Decker after she attempted to interview him, grabed her mic and began berating all of the wrestlers and staff members.

if you missed it, this is a MUST WATCH. new champ jericho swaggers around roasting the entirity of AEW’s backstage. a virtuosic performance. pic.twitter.com/JF78bhig4S — boss moz (@BossMoz) September 1, 2019

“Isn’t it funny how whenever somebody wins a world championship, there’s always a standing ovation. Champagne, roses, flowers, yet I’ve got a whole backstage area filled with mutes,” Jericho said.

The first two wrestlers he spotted were the Young Bucks, who didn’t look happy.

“No ‘thank you’ from the Young Bucks?” Jericho asked.

“Is that what you really want? You just want a thank you? You just won the title,” Matt Jackson responded.

“You know what? Even if you did thank me, I wouldn’t accept it,” Jericho said back while moving on.

Jericho walked past the likes of Brian Pillman Jr, Frankie Kazarian, Peter Avalon and Scorpio Sky before making his way back to another backstage area. Later in the All Out post-show, Jericho was officially presented with the title belt.

A despondent Page was also seen backstage in an interview scrum session with the media. He couldn’t get more than a few words out before being interrupted by Pac, who poked fun at his loss. Page rejected any more questions after that.

With the title in tow, Jericho will wrestle on the premiere of AEW’s live weekly show on TNT on Oct. 2 in Washington D.C. He’s set for a six-man tag match that night where he’ll team with two mystery opponents against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

While All Out was a great night for fans on Saturday night, the same could not be said for the original members of The Elite. Omega lost early in the night via submission knockout to Pac, while the Bucks failed to beat the Lucha Brothers in a ladder match for the AAA World Tag Team Championships.