AEW All Out: Hikaru Shida Successfully Defends AEW Women's World Championship Against NWA's Thunder Rosa

✖

Hikaru Shida successfully defended her AEW Women's World Championship against NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa on Saturday night at the All Out pay-per-view event. After an intense back-and-forth clash, Shida put Rosa away with a running knee strike for the three count.

AEW President Tony Khan explained in a media conference call on Thursday that the NWA/AEW partnership only extended as far as Thunder Rosa's title match.

"The working relationship between us is the extent of the good personal relationship between Billy Corgan and me," Khan said. "I've had a good relationship with Billy for years, long before I got into the wrestling business."

"... The NWA has got great history, they aren't really operating right now, I think we're very different companies in a very different place. And I think the NWA, it sounds like they're going to get back to running and I wish Billy the best with the stuff he's doing," Khan continued. "I thought this would be a good opportunity for them, and for us because Thunder Rosa is great and I thought she'd be a great challenger for Shida. So it's one of those situations where I thought it would make sense for both sides. Which is why I proposed it, he agreed, and that's why we're doing it."

Kahn continued — "I'm not sure what the future would hold for us. But obviously, if Thunder Rosa wins the title there could be a lot more... If Thunder Rosa wins the title, you could see obviously a lot more stuff between us. But I don't have plans to use anybody else from the NWA."

Check out the full results from All Out below: