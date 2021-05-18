AEW's Kenny Omega vs. Andrade AAA Mega Championship Match Confirmed for Triplemania

✖

Former WWE star Andrade made his surprise arrival for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide at the end of the Rey de Reyes event earlier this month and immediately challenged Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship (the company's top title) at the Triplemania event later this year. Omega brushed off the challenge at first, claiming he needs time to think about it. But on Tuesday AAA officially announced that Triplemania XXIX will take place on Aug. 14 and will be headlined by "The Cleaner" vs. "El Idolo."

"This belt? The one that represents Lucha libre, which you so proudly represent? It's always going to be around my waist. And you should be thankful," Omega said in a promo alongside Don Callis. "Because not only do I represent Lucha libre, I represent all of pro wrestling and that's not going to change anytime soon. Send your best at me, send Andrade. The dream match is going to happen. Andrade vs. Kenny Omega, TripleMania. I'll see you there."

Andrade was granted his release from WWE back in March and has since explained why he asked to leave the company.

"When the pandemic started, they put me with Drew McIntyre," he explained to Lucha Libre Online. "Drew was great with me and behaved well with me in NXT and on the main roster. We had the matches and a producer came to me and said, 'Make sure Drew looks like a monster, because he's the champ.' Drew came to me and told me to wrestle how I know to wrestle, saying that he doesn't need me to make him look good, but to wrestle how I wrestle best. A lot of people treated me well, Drew too and Randy Orton. [Randy] would ask me, 'Why aren't they using you?' I didn't know what to say and didn't know what was going on. After that, I made the decision [to leave]."

Meanwhile, Omega is currently the world champion of three separate promotions including AAA. He'll defend the AEW World Championship against both PAC and Orange Cassidy at Double or Nothing on May 30, then take on Moose at Impact's Against All Odds pay-per-view on June 12 with the Impact World Championship on the line.