AEW Announces AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF for AEW All Out 2020

All Elite Wrestling confirmed on Monday that Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view on Sept. 5. Freidman has been at or near the No. 1 contender's spot since he defeated Cody Rhodes back at the Revolution pay-per-view, while Moxley won the title on the same night and has defended it against Jake Hager, Brodie Lee and Brian Cage in the months since then. Mox will also have to put his title on the line against Darby Allin on this week's Dynamite.

Last week Friedman cut a "State of the Industry" promo in which he launched his "campaign" to become the new AEW World Champion while claiming Moxley was a dictator and that he was holding the company back. As of this writing, neither Moxley nor Friedman have been pinned or submitted inside of an AEW ring.

#BREAKINGNEWS@the_MJF will challenge the #AEW World Champion at #AEWAllOut This Wednesday on Dynamite MJF will give us a campaign update and @JonMoxley defends the AEW World Championship against @DarbyAllin Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday at 8/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/HB8inXSjJs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 3, 2020

This story is developing...

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.