AEW Star Reveals Injury Ahead of Major Double or Nothing Match

Anthony Ogogo is booked to face Cody Rhodes at All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing pay-per-view this Sunday. But, as he confirmed in an interview with Metro on Thursday, the former Olympic boxer will be entering the match injured. Ogogo revealed, "I'm sitting here now — I'm very, very open and honest, probably too open and honest... But I am who I am, I do what I do. I've got a broken rib right now. My rib's broken because I did a move in training this week. I did it wrong, and I broke a rib. I'm now wrestling Cody, the best wrestler in the world, with a broken rib... And that's real, that's not me just saying that. My rib is f—ed."

There's no indication that the match will be scrapped because of Ogogo's injury. Both he and Rhodes will appear on AEW Dynamite on Friday night for the official weigh-in.

Rhodes cut a promo leading up to the match with Ogogo and confirmed that, for one night only, he'll use Dusty Rhodes' "American Dream" nickname for the match. He explained how that idea came about in an interview with ComicBook this week.

"So as I was workshopping the promo, and the ultimate thing in wrestling is the finish, the finish, the finish, the finish, it was just something that came up, because the story of ... I mean, Anthony is over here living the American dream, the story of the American dream and how it relates to wrestling, with so many great wrestlers coming from other countries, and making their home here, and having such huge success," Rhodes said. "And it just felt right, and I don't like doing anything until it feels right. And if there was one night I could do it, this would be the night that it would make the most sense. It really is a story of two gentlemen living the American dream, both of us, my own and his own. And as I was workshopping it, I didn't have a finish, and then I just came on that and I couldn't go anywhere else. I worked with a few other things, but I couldn't go anywhere else, and I'm looking forward to it.

"One thing, I think it might be kind of misleading," he continued. "I can't assume that all wrestling fans know all the history of wrestling. Of course some fans started today. They saw Darby Allin and they want to watch. Whatever it may be. So a lot of people might have made the assumption. It was going to be Dusty Rhodes, polka dots, 'Hard Times,' Common Man Boogie, and it was more of a spiritual thing for me, and a coming of age, to do at one time. But it will look very differently than anything of that brief Dusty run by any means. But yeah, it does mean a lot. And again, it may not totally click with me how much it means until I hear it said."