AEW Double or Nothing: Early Betting Odds Say Top Title Match is a Toss Up

All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing pay-per-view takes place this Sunday inside Daily's Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville. The show will mark the first time AEW has been able to run at capacity since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the promotion has loaded up the lineup to treat the fans who will be attending. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will defend his title against both PAC and Orange Cassidy, Britt Baker will try to end Hikaru Shida's year-long reign as AEW Women's World Champion and The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle will clash once again, this time in a Stadium Stampede match.

BetOnline released the initial betting odds for the show on Tuesday, which predicts Omega to retain and Baker to dethrone Shida. It also has the AEW World Tag Team Championship match between The Young Bucks and Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston listed as a toss-up. After brutalizing each other last year, Moxley and Kingston reformed their friendship when Kenny Omega attempted to blow up Moxley in the main event of Revolution back in February. As a makeshift tag team the pair have picked up wins over The Good Brothers, Brandon Watts & Randy Summers, Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa, Danny Limelight & Royce Isaacs and The Acclaimed.

Check out the full betting lines below:

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (-450) vs. Orange Cassidy (+350) vs. PAC (+500)

AEW Women's World Championship: Britt Baker (-400) vs. Hikaru Shida (+250)

AEW TNT Championship: Miro (-600) vs. Lance Archer (+350)

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks (-120) vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston (-120)

The Young Bucks (-120) vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston (-120) Casino Battle Royale: Christian Cage (Favorite) vs. Matt Sydal vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jungle Boy vs. Matt Hardy vs. Marq Quen vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. The Blade vs. Evil uno vs. Colt Cabana vs. 10 vs. Griff Garrison vs. Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Max Caster vs. Anthony Bowens vs. QT Marshall vs. Nick Comoroto vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Johnson vs. Mystery Entrant

The Pinnacle (-120) vs. The Inner Circle (-120) (Stadium Stampede)

Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page