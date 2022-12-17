Athena's First ROH Women's Title Defense Revealed

Athena had a lot to celebrate at ROH Final Battle, as she was able to defeat Mercedes Martinez to become the new ROH Women's Champion. She made a statement with that victory and now she has her first challenger and Title defense. It was announced that Athena will defend her Title against Miyu Yamashita at Prestige Wrestling's Vendetta event in Pomona, California on January 21st, and it will air on IWTV at 7 PM PST. Yamashita has already responded to the announcement, saying "I woke up to the ROH title match announcement. Yes, I'm feeling very honored this morning."

Yamashita has previously challenged Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's Championship, and now she will have a shot at ROH Championship gold next month. Athena is certainly not going to want to end her Title reign so soon, so we can rest assured she will pull out all the stops to walk away the Champ.

That's not the only match fans can look forward to though at the event, and Prestige Wrestling has revealed the rest of the current lineup, featuring Jacob Fatu, Davey Richards, Los Suavecitos, Evil Uno, and more. You can find the full card below.

ROH Women's Championship Match: Athena (C) vs Miyu Yamashita

Evil Uno vs Jacob Fatu

Kevin Blackwood vs MAO

Shunma Katsumata vs Sonico

Davey Richards vs Tyler Bateman

Jordan Cruz vs B-Boy

Kidd Bandit vs Robert Martyr

Los Suavecitos vs West Coast Wrecking Crew

Athena recently spoke to PWTorch about winning the ROH Women's Championship at Final Battle, a victory that also took place in her hometown, and that made it even more special.

"It's really cool. I think when I was driving to the building today, it was pretty surreal because I actually to live at that dormitory right across the street and very weird because this wasn't here. This was like an empty parking lot where I got parking tickets all the time, I think. And it's just really cool to just kind of know that I made the right decision because I actually ended up dropping out of college to become a pro wrestler," Athena said. "So coming to this venue, to this arena at UTA Mavericks, and just being here, not only in front of my parents, in front of that hometown crowd, doing what I do best, calling my shot and winning the ROH Women's Championship, like, no greater feeling right now."

