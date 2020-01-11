Huge AEW Tag Team Match Announced for Dynamite Next Week

AEW has announced a massive tag team championship number one contender’s match for this Wednesday’s special AEW Dynamite “Bash at the Beach” episode.

The bout will see The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Best Friends. The winners will face SCU for the titles at a later date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just signed for #AEW #BashAtTheBeach 4 Way Tag Team Match for an #AEW World Tag Team Championship Match w/ SCU

THE YOUNG BUCKS vs Hangman & Omega vs Santana & Ortiz vs BEST FRIENDS Get tix at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or Watch Live at 8/7c Wed, Jan 15th on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/wv2AW5QOdw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 10, 2020

The match should present an interesting dynamic with The Elite (The Bucks and Omega) on separate teams.

Several other matches have been announced for this Wednesday’s Dynamite. They include:

Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

PAC vs. Darby Allin

Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander vs. Awesome Kong and Mel (Nightmare Collective)

MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. DDP, Dustin Rhodes, and QT Marshall

Which match are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments section below and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all the latest in the world of pro wrestling.