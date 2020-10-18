Will AEW Ever Have a Blood & Guts Match?

✖

All Elite Wrestling announced back in early March that the promotion would have its first "Blood & Guts" match — the company's version of WCW's classic WarGames match which pokes fun at a Vince McMahon quote about the young company — on the March 25 episode of AEW Dynamite. That match, originally scheduled to feature the five members of The Elite vs. The Inner Circle, was promptly canceled once the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the possibility for live events. AEW eventually had its clash between the two factions in the cinematic Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing, which culminated in The Elite winning.

The two-ring cage match hasn't been brought up since the initial plans were scrapped. But in a new interview with 411Mania, The Young Bucks assured fans that the match can come back at any time.

"We spent a lot of money building that structure," Nick Jackson said with a laugh. "But the good thing about it is that at least we now have it. So, we can pull the trigger on that at any time. I feel like we are saving that for fans. I think that is the biggest reason we haven't done it. But that is the biggest thing that changed, not having that match. Because if you look at it, the buildup too it was so strong and our ratings were going up and it was looking we were going to above a million for that show, and we probably would have but we can't control what is going on around the world so I think that was probably the biggest change, not doing that cage match.

Even if AEW brought back the match right away, having The Elite vs. The Inner Circle wouldn' be possible. Cody Rhodes has effectively stepped away from the group since his first TNT Championship reign, the Bucks have turned (somewhat) heel and Kenny Omega has shown hints of his own heel turn while maintaining his distance from former tag team partner Hangman Page. The pair are now apart of an eight-man tournament to crown a new AEW World Championship No. 1 contender and are the odds-on favorites to face each other in the finals at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

Though the match was originally created by Cody's father Dusty Rhodes, the match's trademark currently belongs to the WWE. NXT TakeOver: WarGames has been a consistent staple of NXT's annual schedule for the past few years, but there's no word yet on if it will happen this year.