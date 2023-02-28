Britt Baker Discusses Her Current AEW Position

Dr. Britt Baker DMD is one of the few women who can lay claim to being a true AEW original. Beyond being a signing at the company's launch, Baker wrestled on AEW's unofficial prequel show, ALL IN. Despite coming up short at that event and failing to win gold in her first couple of years in AEW, Baker came into her own come 2021, rapidly ascending the women's division and eventually capturing the AEW Women's Championship. The women's division would subsequently be built around Baker, as she had numerous high-profile defenses against the likes of Ruby Soho, Tay Melo, and Thunder Rosa.

Even after losing the belt to Rosa in their rematch, Baker kept her momentum rolling. She ran through the competition in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, winning the women's bracket at AEW Double or Nothing 2022. Since then, Baker has slowed down a bit as the spotlight is currently on her tag partner, AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter.

"Right now I'm not having weekly matches, I'm not having weekly promos, so it's a little bit backed off," Baker told FoxSportsAU. "I try not to bother him and bug [AEW President Tony Khan] because there are hundreds of other wrestlers texting him on a daily basis, I'm sure."

Baker taking a backseat has led her to be less communicative with Khan, which is a far cry from how the two spoke while she was the titleholder.

"For example when I was champion, I was texting with Tony several times a week with different ideas, and he was sending me his ideas, and he's very straight-up with me. He'd tell me 'Britt, that's not a good idea, I don't like that,' or 'Hey, let's make this better,' and I really appreciate that from my boss," Baker continued. "Honesty is one of the most helpful fools anyone can ever give you when you're learning your craft, especially when you're learning TV professional wrestling. I couldn't ask for a better boss than Tony Khan and he has helped me so much growing as a performer, as a wrestler, as a human being. He's really a special guy and we're lucky to work for him."

As of this writing, Baker is not scheduled for a match at AEW Revolution but will likely accompany Hayter for her women's title defense.