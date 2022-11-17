Tony Khan Explains Why Saraya vs Britt Baker at Full Gear is More Than Just AEW vs WWE

While there are several big matches on deck for AEW Full Gear, one of the most anticipated is easily the match between Saraya and Britt Baker, and on several levels. Baker is pure AEW, while Saraya comes to AEW after her in-ring career looked done after injuries in WWE. Now she's been cleared and is ready to take on one of AEW's biggest stars, and while the WWE vs AEW narrative is an easy one to spotlight, Tony Khan explained to Screen Rant at the media briefing that he doesn't think that's the main draw.

"[It's] not like everyone coming in [to AEW] are the terrible people and everyone here is the greatest. [There are] very compelling people in this match. I think we have every reason to expect something great when Saraya returns to the ring," Khan said. "It's a great story. She's been out of wrestling, and many people thought she would never return to the ring. It's very compelling. And it was amazing news that Saraya was cleared to wrestle and that she's going to go one-on-one this Saturday night with Dr. Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear."

"Dr. Britt Baker, DMD is one of the great homegrown stars of AEW. She is somebody who's really worked her way into this position. When AEW started, we saw firsthand that Britt was willing to go the extra mile, and she's been injured at times in matches and fought through. She's had her nose broken several times. She's been in some of the bloodiest, most barbaric matches in pro wrestling. Dr. Britt Baker is savage. And she's somebody that's willing to go to war for AEW," Khan said.

"Saraya is frankly one of the biggest, most recognizable faces in all of pro wrestling, and has one of the best known stories. People around the world know Saraya's story, and what she's overcome to get to this match," Khan said. "And I think that's really compelling. And that's why it's cool she's in AEW, and it's awesome she's making a comeback at AEW Full Gear."

AEW Full Gear will air on pay-per-view on November 19th.