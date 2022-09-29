AEW Censors MJF, Crowd Chants When They Start Swearing on AEW Dynamite

AEW has been noticeably more laid back when it comes to censoring language on episodes of AEW Dynamite since the show first launched back in 2019. But this week's Dynamite saw multiple censors during a segment between MJF and Wheeler Yuta. Friedman casually dropped the s-word and got bleeped for it, while the crowd was censored when it began chanting "Shut The F— Up!" at Max.

Jim Ross, AEW's play-by-play commentator, said fans could expect swearing to be reduced on AEW programming during a recent Q&A on AdFreeShows. He explained, "As long as the storylines and character development are based in some degree of logic, you have to position talent, to some degree, that he or she can best identify with the audience. It sounds simplistic, it really is, quite frankly. I thought WWE, at one point, I was there and part of it, tried too hard to become PG and appease all the advertisers. I think you just have to use common sense. We had a string in AEW where there was a lot of controversial language. I think you'll see less of that. It's unnecessary and shows a lack of creativity if you can't come up with an adjective or adverb that is better than something a little coarse. The times are going to dictate that.

The Anniversary Edition of #AEWDynamite next week just got one heck of a match announcement: @WheelerYuta vs. @The_MJF! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/pwTjW7V7eC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 29, 2022

"The old time slot, we would raise the sensationalism in the second hour of Raw, you could be a little more risky and rougher," he continued. "It's all case-by-case, there is no rule, we all just have to use common sense and logic. I'm guilty as anybody. I remember one time, I said, 'WWE Dynamite.' That didn't make me real popular with some, which is amazing because it's called human error. That's it, I made a mistake, I was sorry about it. I haven't done it since, knock on wood."

Friedman and Wheeler agreed to have a match next week, will which mark Max's first time competing in the ring in an official match since Double or Nothing. He made his surprise return from hiatus at All Out earlier this month, though his involvement in the Casino Ladder Match consisted of him getting handed the poker chip to win the bout.

