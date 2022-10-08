AEW Champion Signs Major New Extension

It's been a bit chaotic in the land of All Elite Wrestling recently, with a number of big-name stars taken out of action because of behind-the-scenes issues, but there is some good news in regard to the current AEW World Champion. That would be Jon Moxley of course, and today AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Moxley has signed a five-year contract extension, which will keep him in AEW through the year 2027. It will also expand his roles in the company from in-ring talent to mentoring and coaching, and the announcement also mentions he will be exclusive to AEW and its international partners (via Fightful).

That includes New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he's held the IWGP United States Championship twice, and it seems he will continue to jump over for matches from time to time. This does seem to rule out some of Moxley's other appearances, though there's no mention of GCW, where he is holding the GCW World Championship.

Moxley will be facing Nick Gage for the GCW Title at GCW Fight Club tomorrow night in a Title vs Career match, so going by this announcement, it would make sense for Gage to win since Moxley won't necessarily be able to work in other domestic promotions unless they are specially working with AEW.

"Jon Moxley is on the best run of his already legendary career, and this five-year extension ensures that he was not only here for AEW's meteoric rise, but also remains a key part of the sustained success we're witnessing, just days after the three-year anniversary show for 'AEW: Dynamite,'" said Tony Khan. "Jon is a great world champion for us in his third reign. His wrestling mind is invaluable, and our roster is lucky to have the opportunity to utilize him as a mentor and a coach as we continue to build the stars of today and tomorrow."

"I love AEW and the spirit of both the company and its fans," said Jon Moxley. "I cherish our shared passion for the sport of professional wrestling, and I'm going to dedicate everything I have in mind, body and spirit to helping AEW be the best it can be going forward."

Moxley defeated CM Punk to become a two-time AEW World Champion, and then he lost that Title to Punk at All Out. Then the backstage fight happened between Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, and that resulted in the AEW World Title and the Trios Titles being vacated. Moxley would emerge victorious in the Championship Tournament, and he probably isn't letting that Title go anytime soon.

