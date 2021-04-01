Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle Return, Demolish MJF and The Pinnacle

✖

Maxwell Jacob Friedman and the rest of The Pinnacle were on the receiving end of a violent beating on this week's AEW Dynamite. The segment started off backstage with MJF offering gifts to the rest of the group before opening up the bathroom door, only to be greeted by a returning Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz. He tried to make a break for the door but was blocked by Jake Hager, prompting an all-out assault on Friedman's faction.

The fight saw Guevara hit GTH on Shawn Spears in the hallway and slam and door on his head, Dax Harwood get busted open, Cash Wheeler tossed into an ice bath and Wardlow powerbombed through a table. Jericho kept his focus on Friedman, dunking his head in the toilet before driving him headfirst into an empty Pepsi fridge.

.@The_MJF reveals his gift to #ThePinnacle...However, there was another gift that no one in The Pinnacle was expecting...not even MJF.

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/AUiGoR4X9R — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 1, 2021

The group then tossed him out and took back control of their dressing room.

Friedman spoke with Sports Illustrated last week and pitched the idea of having AEW's first Blood & Guts (WarGames) match between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle.

"Those old-school WarGames matches, they are absolutely incredible spectacles," he said. "If Inner Circle-the Pinnacle does happen, it would be the best version ever of that. Personally, I'm not sure it would be the right fit for me. I've seen the 'Lights Out' matches, the deathmatches, and I don't know if that's for me. But down the road, if it made sense, this would be the best blood-and-guts match in the history of the business."