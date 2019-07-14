Watch: Chris Jericho Bloodies Adam Page at AEW Fight for the Fallen

Chris Jericho left AEW fans at Fight for the Fallen stunned on Saturday night, when he jumped into the ring dressed as one of the Dark Order’s masked men (The Creepers) and attacked Adam Page. “Hangman” was just coming off of a close victory over Kip Sabian, and was utterly helpless as Jericho nailed him with strikes, a Codebreaker, and his new finisher The Judas Effect.

Jericho flipped off the crowd as he made his way to the back, leaving Page in a bloody heap in the ring. The former WWE Champion will take on Page at the All Out pay-per-view on Aug. 31 to crown the first AEW World Champion.

The crowd at Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville seemed to appreciate Jericho’s attack, as a portion of them chanted “Thank You Jericho” as he left the ring.

Jericho qualified for the AEW World Championship match by beating Kenny Omega in the main event of Double or Nothing back in May. Page earned his spot earlier that same night by winning the 22-man Casino Battle Royale.