Chris Jericho Can't Get Enough of AEW Judas Chants

Chris Jericho is easily one of the most popular wrestlers in the world, having made a name for himself in the rings of World Championship Wrestling, World Wrestling Entertainment, and now All Elite Wrestling, and we recently had the opportunity to sit down with the man himself to discuss his reactions when it comes to fans chanting "Judas" when he enters the ring! For those who might not know, "Judas" is the song that Jericho used as his entrance into the ring itself, performed by the band FOZZY and putting a smile onto Chris' face whenever he hears it!

When we sat down with Jericho, he had this to say about the emotions that sprung up from inside of him whenever he hears the crowd erupt in chants of "Judas":

"See here's the thing about wrestling. There's good guys, bad guys, there's stuff like that that happens that's just organic. There's people just being involved in the moment, having a great time and enjoying themselves, and you can't make people do stuff like that. So of course they're going to smile because that's what wrestling is all about, is eliciting reactions that you didn't expect. I think the best thing is, the first time I heard it was on the Jericho cruise and that was really cool. And then I said, "Well, let's see if we can make this into a thing every week." And we've really been able to do that."

Jericho also notes that when he hears the chants from the song, it is similar to that of a crowd yelling out Daniel Bryant's trademark "Yes!" whenever he enters the ring in turn:

"It's just like Daniel Bryan's Yes! chant. You can't make people do that, it just happens. And when it happens, you realize that yes, we've got something really cool here. Let's see if we can focus on it and make it even bigger and better."

Chris Jericho has been professional wrestling for decades, and with his involvement with the AEW, he has helped in creating a legitimate competitor to the WWE that continues to gain steam with each event. We'll be sure to let you know about any future developments in the career of one of the greatest wrestlers in the world!

