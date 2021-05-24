AEW's Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega and Jim Ross Argue Over Who Is The Best Wrestler in the World

✖

The age-old question of who is the best pro wrestler in the world has always been a subjective one. But when high-ranking wrestlers and on-air personalities from the biggest companies in the world start to give their two cents, people tend to listen. Such was the case on Sunday when AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross argued that WWE star Randy Orton is currently the best in the world.

Ross said on his Grillin JR podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc), "If he's not, of course it's subjective and only my opinion, there's a lot of good ones out there right now. I don't think anybody is any better than Randy Orton in the wrestling business. Of course that's so subjective. I love Randy's work, although I don't watch it regularly enough to make a great evaluation, in the last several months that I have tuned in to watch some of Randy's segments, he doesn't disappoint. No matter how the creative is packaged to him, he doesn't disappoint.

"I'm sure there's Kenny Omega fans out there that would say Omega is the best wrestler in the world," Ross said. "Some will, and they got the right to their opinion and I'm not going to argue it. Omega is really frickin' good. In any event, it's a good time to be a fan. A lot of great talent out there, improving their game, adapting and adding things."

Chris Jericho saw those comments and instead argued in favor of Omega.

In my opinion @KennyOmegamanX is the best wrestler in the world today. Others may feel differently, but I’ve been in the ring w everybody currently working on top & there’s nobody close. Thats why Kenny is @AEW Champ-the most protected title in the biz. It’s Impossible to argue. — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 24, 2021

Omega finally gave his two cents on the matter, staying somewhat in-character while parroting his vocal critics (and throwing shade at JR for a mistake he made on commentary a few months back).

Meh. I’d rather believe the bigot cuck, dimwit e-drones, and the guy that thinks I’m the WWE champion. https://t.co/X7LEIldMwT — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 24, 2021

Where do you stand on the "Best in the World" argument? Let us know in the comments below!

Omega will defend his AEW World Championship this coming Sunday at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, taking on both Orange Cassidy and PAC.