WWE Superstars Thrilled to See Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega in AEW

It’s not technically official, but it looks like AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view will be headlined by Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho. And even WWE Superstars are pumped to see the second chapter of what’s becoming a classic rivalry.

Jericho made an Instagram post highlighting he and Omega’s tussle at AEW’s Double or Nothing rally. As expected his comment section lit up with excited wrestling fans, including the likes of Sasha Banks, Nikki Bella, Lana, and Heath Slater.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cool to see some of Jericho’s former coworkers being openly supportive of his appearance at the @AEWrestling party last night to hype a match against Kenny Omega at #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/QNZ7IyOlHh — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 8, 2019

Jericho and Omega brawled just minutes after AEW unveiled that they were now Omega’s new home. there was some speculation that Omega would join WWE, but given his tight relationship with AEW’s founders—Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks—him joining the promotion was always a foregone conclusion.

WWE Superstars lurking in Jericho’s comment section will certainly keep flames to the rumors so many of Vince McMahon’s soldier being interested in joining AEW. In recent weeks, the idea of Superstars jumping ship has dominated headlines with names like Randy Orton and Dean Ambrose being heavily implicated.

We’ll have to wait and see on major moves like that, but it looks like we can count on Alpha vs. Omega II on May 25.

Photo: Chris Jerico/Instagram