Watch: Chris Jericho Stabs Jon Moxley in the Eye With a Metal Spike on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho looked to get some revenge on Jon Moxley for embarrassing him and the rest of The Inner Circle last week on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. He managed to do it by pulling an old move out of Road Warrior Animal’s playbook, and the result was downright violent. Moxley beat Sammy Guevara midway through the show in order to qualify for a No. 1 contender’s match next week, but before he got the chance to celebrate Jericho’s music hit. Suddenly the lights went out, and when they came back on Moxley was surrounded by Jericho, Hager, Santana and Ortiz. While the rest of the group ganged up on the former WWE Champion, Jericho grabbed his leather jacket, ripped off one of the spikes from the shoulder pads and stabbed him in the eye with it.

The attack was reminiscent of a storyline from late 1988, which saw Animal take a spike off his shoulder pad and stab Dusty Rhodes with it on an episode of NWA Worldwide.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Photo: Twitter/@FiteTV