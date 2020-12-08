Chris Jericho Ponders Over Match With Sting in AEW

✖

WWE Hall of Famer Sting made his surprise arrival on AEW Dynamite last week, and since then numerous reports have popped up about how All Elite Wrestling intends on using "The Icon." Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer stated last week that he'll be getting physical in the ring, but fans shouldn't expect the 61-year-old (who suffered a career-ending neck injury in 2015) to take many bumps.

"It's not like WWE where he shows up like once every year or whatever," Meltzer said. "He's going to be on this thing. They wanted the idea of the big star from the old generation TNT being back as a regular. Obviously, whatever physical stuff he does they're going to do very safely. There will be physical stuff, I don't think he'll be taking any bumps or anything like that."

Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso followed that up on Tuesday, reporting, "Even with his advanced age, there are plans for Sting to eventually enter the ring in AEW."

So who will Sting be working with? The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion chased off Team Taz and came face-to-face with Arn Anderson, Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin in his initial appearance. But over the weekend Chris Jericho seemingly threw his name into the equation by retweeting fan art of a Jericho vs. Sting matchup.

