Report: Why Sting Signed With AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Sting made his surprise debut on this week's AEW Dynamite. Shortly after he chased off Team Taz and stared down Arn Anderson, Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin, AEW announced the 61-year-old had signed a multi-year contract with the company. However, given his age and the fact he was forced to retire from in-ring wrestling back in 2015 due to a severe neck injury, his actual role in the company still isn't quite clear.

WrestleTalk's Louis Dangoor reported this week the reason "The Icon" signed with the young promotion was due to his frustration with his run in WWE and his desire to do "something good" with his final run in the business. Debuting at the 2014 Survivor Series event, Sting had just four matches in his time with WWE — starting with a loss to Triple H at WrestleMania 31 and ending with a loss against then-WWE Champion Seth Rollins at Night of Champions.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer also reported this week that while he will be getting physical, fans shouldn't expect to see Sting take too many bumps. For whatever it's worth, Sting's profile on AEW's website shows a ongoing Win-Loss record just like every other active wrestler.

This is on AEW’s website. Other managers don’t have win/loss records. Looks like Sting is gonna wrestle in AEW. I’d be lying if I wasn’t a little concerned. Not good. pic.twitter.com/vJqc7ApufF — ScottyRaiders33 (@ScottyStyles33) December 4, 2020

"It's not like WWE where he shows up like once every year or whatever," Meltzer explained on Wrestling Observer Radio. "He's going to be on this thing. They wanted the idea of the big star from the old generation TNT being back as a regular. Obviously, whatever physical stuff he does they're going to do very safely. There will be physical stuff, I don't think he'll be taking any bumps or anything like that. But he's in, he's going to be a character in some form."

Meltzer also stated Sting pushed for a cinematic match with The Undertaker prior to leaving the company but was shot down due to lack of interest from Vince McMahon.

"The surprise introduction of Sting was a great way to celebrate our biggest episode of Dynamite yet," AEW president Tony Khan said in a press release following Sting's debut. "When AEW launched, I was ecstatic to bring wrestling back to TNT after a very long absence. Sting defeated the legendary Ric Flair in the final wrestling match to be shown on TNT for more than 18 years until the debut of Dynamite in 2019. Now, almost two decades later, it's such a thrill to welcome Sting to AEW and bring him back home to TNT!"