Cody Rhodes Addresses Sammy Guevara's Future With AEW

AEW announced back on June 22 that Sammy Guevara had been suspended without pay indefinitely after audio of him making a rape during 2016 interview resurfaced on social media. Not much has been said about Guevara since then beyond his announcement that he'd be stepping away from social media and his YouTube vlog to undergo sensitivity training. However, on Sunday Cody Rhodes responded to a fan on Twitter by stating Guevara would be back, though he gave no indication on when.

Since the interview first resurfaced Guevara has released two apologies, one in written form and one on his YouTube page.

Sammy will return. And he will be a better professional wrestler, and a better man when he does. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) June 28, 2020

"I've made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past. In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being funny in using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I am truly sorry for my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself," Guevara wrote.

He later added — "I also want to apologize to @sashabankswwe for my unacceptable comments. She's an amazing person who didn't deserve to be the brunt of my offensive remarks. I spoke with her earlier & she helped me learn a gigantic lesson & I thank her for that. Once again, I'm sincerely sorry."

"I just want to apologize to anyone I let down, to Sasha, to anyone I hurt with my words. It just sucks because 2016 me is not me today," Guevara said in his video. "2020 me would never say those kind of hurtful things that I did in 2016. I used to think it was funny to do some kind of shock humor, to pop the room I'm in. I thought it'd be funny to do this kind of shock humor. And it's not. I learned along the way, a lot has happened in four years of my life. I know a lot of people think four years is not that much time, but if you look at how much has happened to me, from wrestling in the middle of nowhere in Texas to wrestling all around the world, to wrestling in different countries, wrestling on TV in AEW, so much has happened to me.

"One of the things that's happened is me growing as a person," he continued. "I understand now that the words I say can impact people more than I'll ever understand, they can hurt people more than I'll ever realize. That's why you will not catch me saying these hurtful things in 2020. 2016 me is a very different me. That's not an excuse, I still said those things and I'll still pay for those things. But that's not me."

