AEW Dynamite: Cody Rhodes Calls Out WWE Over the Gunther Controversy, Hints at Contract Situation

Cody Rhodes cut a promo midway through this week’s AEW Dynamite, addressing a number of topics before throwing out a challenge for AEW Beach Break next week. He started off by sarcastically asking, “what do you guys want to talk about?” playfully hinting at the reports that dropped earlier this week about him not working under an AEW contract. As for his free-agent status, Rhodes never said anything directly, but at one point he brought up a contract Tony Khan had sent his way for a match and he added, “Maybe it’s not the contract I wanted.”

Another topic he approached was the arrival of Brody King, saying it was incredibly bold of him to show up in the promotion with that name given the importance Brodie Lee had prior to his death. He also took a passing shot at WWE over the controversy of renaming Walter as Gunther, saying, “I know we’re not in the business of renaming people Gunther McGillibuddy…” The controversy stemmed from WWE filing a trademark for the name “Gunther Stark,” which is also the name of a famous Nazi commander from World War II.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He wrapped things up by challenging Sammy Guevara to a Ladder Match in order to unify the two TNT Championships at Beach Break in Chicago next week.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1483982824982126594?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This story is developing…