AEW Facing Criticism Following Cody Rhodes Unprotected Chairshot

Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin had a tremendous match at AEW’s second show, Fyter Fest, on Saturday night. Unfortunately, it’s what happened after the match that has had fans talking since it occurred.

Following the match ending in a time limit draw, Shawn Spears (formerly Tye Dillinger of WWE) ran out and attacked Rhodes with a chair. Rhodes took the chairshot to the head without putting a hand up to partially block the impact, a throwback to what we often saw in wrestling before CTE became a hot topic.

Cody Rhodes helped out of the ring after a brutal hit to the head 🙏🏻 Watch #FyterFest FREE on #BRLive: https://t.co/fbe7Neb8V6 pic.twitter.com/6IoePAhohB — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) June 30, 2019

After the chairshot, Rhodes lay on the ring apron while blood began to pour out of a wound on the back of his head. It was shown on camera that Rhodes suffered a gigantic gash on the back of his head from the chair, and we later learned that it took 12 staples to close the wound. Luckily, Rhodes did not suffer a concussion.

After Fyter Fest, The Young Bucks told media backstage that the chair used during the segment was gimmicked (prepared) for the segment but it still did not work out as planned. A breakdown of the video shows that a portion of the seat back of the chair is what caused the injury.

“You think it was unprotected, and I’ll leave it at that,” Nick Jackson said. “That was all Cody’s idea. I think, see I didn’t even know what happened to be honest. All I know is that he did get staples. So I’m going to have to look back and I’ll have a comment on it later. I do know that they ‘gimmicked’ the chair. And it clearly didn’t work, right? Because he was bloody.”

During the post-Fyter Fest media scrum it was stated that the chair Cody got hit in the head with was “gimmicked,” but something must have gone wrong. Based on these screengrabs, it appears as though he got hit in the back of the head with the bottom of backrest by accident. pic.twitter.com/iy0Lmz32eW — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 30, 2019

Several wrestling fans and media members alike were quick to criticize the new company for using an unprotected chairshot given what has been revealed about CTE and head injuries in recent years.

Unprotected chair shots in 2019? Yikes. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) June 30, 2019

Can somebody please tell Cody that it’s 2019 and NO ONE needs to be taking unprotected chair shots to the head in 2019? #FyterFest — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) June 30, 2019

Yeah what I definitely don’t need out of a wrestling company is an unprotected chair shot to the head. — Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 30, 2019

I don’t think AEW needs barbed wire or thumbtacks or unprotected chair shots to the head. Just give us good wrestling and good stories and we’ll be happy. #FyterFest — Nick Kostos (@TheKostos) June 30, 2019

AEW commentary name-dropping CTE and talking about the long term impact of chairshots to the head.#FyterFest @WrestlingInc — Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) June 30, 2019

I get it now, A-E-Dub is different because they embrace CTE. 😔 #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/2oAGNUytyY — Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) June 30, 2019

AEW President Tony Khan also commented on the incident after the show.

“[We] call[ed] a doctor immediately, it was really regrettable what happened,” Khan said. “I don’t know if this is the time to go into detail about what happened. But we had taken precautions in the situation, in that specific situation and a doctor was available. Cody does not have a concussion, he has staples, and we’re all very grateful for that.”

“All I’m going to say to you guys on it right now, and I will talk about it more in detail, you could build the safest airplane in the world,” he added later in the interview. “And if there’s pilot error, there’s pilot error. And it was not good.”

