Top AEW Star Injured on This Week's AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes was seen selling a shoulder injury on this week's AEW Dynamite following a tag team match against Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi. Rhodes and tag partner Lee Johnson still picked up the win, but Arn Anderson indicated in his post-match Coach's Corner segment that something was wrong with Rhodes' shoulder. "The Enforcer" stated Rhodes "dinged his shoulder" during the match, and the interview cut to a shot where Rhodes landed shoulder-first on an overhead suplex from Bononi.

AEW then went so far as to release a statement on Rhodes' condition to Wrestling Inc. — "Following the recording of Coach's Corner, it was confirmed by the AEW medical team that Cody Rhodes suffered a slight tear of his left rotator cuff during his tag team match on Dynamite. His current status is TBD." It's unclear whether or not this is a storyline injury.

#CoachsCorner Arn (@TheArnShow) breaks down @BigShottyLee Johnson's first win, and are we going see the next generation of the Anderson family soon? Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday at 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/90v0brAaLk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 11, 2021

Rhodes is currently locked in a feud with Jade Cargill and NBA legend Shaquill O'Neal, which will culminate in a mixed-tag match on the March 3 episode of Dynamite. His only comment regarding the injury was an emoji sent out in a tweet on Wednesday night.

Injury or not, Rhodes has been incredibly confident that he and tag partner Red Velvet can wipe the floor with the AEW newcomer and the former NBA Champion.

Nothing but respect for such a legendary athlete in Shaq, and I have no doubt Jade will be a dominant dominant figure in our women’s division. But, they can’t touch me in the ring. And Velvet is true grit. See @SHAQ March 3rd on @AEWonTNT https://t.co/zPk9kGAiUN — Cody (@CodyRhodes) February 4, 2021

Here's what AEW has lined up for next week's AEW Dynamite: