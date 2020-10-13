AEW's Cody Rhodes Promises "More Action, Less Talking" In The Future

✖

Since All Elite Wrestling started, it has become the premiere competitor to World Wrestling Entertainment, giving fans one of the biggest alternatives to what is easily the top wrestling organization today, and Cody Rhodes has been on the forefront since its inception as both a wrestler and a hype man! In a recent interview, the son of "Dusty" Rhodes went on record that he wants his relationship with the organization as an executive to change in the coming months/years, where he wants to focus more on the physicality of his involvement rather than his way with words!

AEW debuted a little over one year ago, created by Cody Rhodes, a group of professional wrestlers known as "The Elite" and the father son team of Tony and Shahid Khan. While All Elite Wrestling hasn't been regularly overcoming the ratings of the WWE, it has definitely caused a lot of groundswell and pushed forward with some absolutely amazing matches and has found itself taking a lot of talent in the past few months. With World Wrestling Entertainment hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, AEW has taken the opportunity to pick up some major talent to add to their roster and give wrestling fans a big alternative to Vince McMahon's organization.

Rhodes spoke with USA Today, diving into the time he has spent in building up AEW and what he is hoping to contribute to the organization as he moves forward with his electric wrestling career that could still have a number of years left for him to perform:

“I wanted to really promote the brand, I wanted to pound the pavement, but in speaking I kind of confined our product, I tried to give an identity to a product (when the) identity is evolving, its identity is growing. AEW is going to have a different identity in Year One than it has in Year Two, and we want that identity and that flavor profile to improve. But to say it’s one thing would be incorrect because wrestling is something that there’s no one specific way to do it right. There’s many different ways to do it right."

"So I spoke too much as an executive in my efforts to promote the brand and a lot of this kind of click-bait journalism (followed) in areas where what I said was taken out of context and might have rubbed people the wrong way or might have created more tension between an NXT fan and an AEW fan. A little less talk from me, a little more action, is one of my goals (going forward)."

What do you think of Rhodes plans for the future while in AEW? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!

