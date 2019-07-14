Watch: Cody Rhodes Sends WWE a Message After AEW’s Fight for the Fallen Main Event

Cody Rhodes has made a habit out of sending statements to AEW’s competition in recent months, and Saturday night’s Fight for the Fallen event in Jacksonville, Florida was no exception. Rhodes and his brother, Dustin Rhodes, competed in a losing effort in the main event against The Young Bucks, and after a brief promo from the winners the four were joined in the ring by a group of wrestlers (and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan) in the back. Rhodes took the microphone and announced that with the help of various donations, the company would be making a donation of $150,000 to victims of gun violence in the wake of the 2018 Jacksonville Landing shooting.

Rhodes also made a subtle mention about how the WWE had counterprogrammed Saturday night’s show by airing the Evolve 131 event out of Philadelphia live on the WWE Network.

What. A. Night. @AEWrestling “When this crew goes to @tntdrama this fall, are you coming with us?” pic.twitter.com/nMyhXtyJeJ — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) July 14, 2019

“And I don’t know if we’re still on the air but I’ll say this — you can’t counterprogram what All Elite Wrestling is doing,” Rhodes said. “Perhaps you can counterprogram me, perhaps you can counterprogram Nick [Jackson] or Brandi [Rhodes], but guess what? You cannot counterprogram the love, the genuine feeling, the damn revolution that is All Elite Wrestling.”

Rhodes, formerly a WWE Superstar in his own right, made waves back in May at Double or Nothing when he took a sledgehammer to a throne that hearkened back to several of Triple H’s WrestleMania entrances. He explained why he did the stunt after the show.

“That more than anything, not so much a shot at Triple H,” he said. “More of a shot at to dive into that role. I want to be a wrestler first and foremost. I’m not done. I know people think Kenny is the best. Other people think Chris [Jericho] is the best or Jon Moxley is the best. I’m always going to be wondering, ‘What can I do? What’s the next step?’”